Trial continues in case for teen killed after her family testifies

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The trial in the case for a teen killed downtown will continue Wednesday morning.
Kwasi Corbin is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Myneishia Johnson in 2016 as she was celebrating her upcoming high school graduation.
Tuesday, her family took the stand to talk about her death, and prosecutors outlined what they believe motivated the shooting.
“She attended my daughter’s graduation, and that’s the last I saw her until I got the phone call that night telling me she passed," Johnson’s aunt Jacqueline Carruthers said.
Prosecutors say Corbin drove up to a group that included Johnson and started shooting because he didn’t like someone in the group.
Corbin’s defense attorney said Corbin was there that night, but he wasn’t there to kill anyone.
