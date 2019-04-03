Vigil planned for journalist in ICE custody

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A vigil is planned one year after the arrest of a Memphis activist and journalist.
Memphis reporter Manuel Duran has been in ICE custody since he was arrested during a protest outside of 201 Poplar on April 3, 2018.
Local criminal charges were dropped against Duran, but it was later revealed he was living in the U.S. without citizenship.
Organizers for the interfaith vigil are calling for Duran to be released from ICE custody.
The vigil is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at El Mercadito on Ridgeway Road.
