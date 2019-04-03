Warm & Dry Today But Rain On The Way

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: On Friday, highs near 70 with clouds early then afternoon sunshine. Lows will be in the lower 50s. As for the weekend it looks warm with a partly cloudy skies on Saturday. There could be a stray shower but most areas will be dry. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain may linger into Monday.