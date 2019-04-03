Warm & Dry Today But Rain On The Way

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Plentiful sunshine will give way to a warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s. More clouds will move in this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will be approaching tonight. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and possibly a storm late. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low 54.
THURSDAY: Periods of rain and a few storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few lingering showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: On Friday, highs near 70 with clouds early then afternoon sunshine. Lows will be in the lower 50s. As for the weekend it looks warm with a partly cloudy skies on Saturday. There could be a stray shower but most areas will be dry. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain may linger into Monday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.