WATCH: Press conference held for MS gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting patients

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A press conference is being held Wednesday regarding a Mid-South obstetrician-gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients.
Dr. Gregory Norwood of DeSoto County was indicted on at least 12 counts of sexual battery in March.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CDT.
A report obtained by WMC Action News 5 outlines multiple sexual assault allegations against the Mid-South OB/GYN.
The first allegation dates back to July 7, 2016 and the most recent allegation is dated at September 2018. The patients said they was sexually assaulted by him during their physical exams.
In September of 2018, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure made the decision to temporarily suspend Dr. Norwood’s license.
