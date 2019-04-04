Beale Street Music Festival performance times announced

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The times and stage for all of the musical performances at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival have been released.
On Friday, Dave Matthews Band, Khalid, Shinedown, and Bettye Lavette will each go on last at their respective stages. Times for each are 9:30, 10:15, 10:30, and 11:05 respectively.
On Saturday, G-Eazy, OneRepublic, Charlie Wilson, and William Bell start the end of the night at 10:25, 10:30, 9:30, and 10:35 respectively.
On Sunday, Cardi B, The Killers, Gary Clark Jr., and Joe Louis Walker bring the 2019 Beale Street Music Festival to a close starting at 9:20, 9:45, 8:35, and 8:25 respectively.
Times and stages for all the act are pictured below:
