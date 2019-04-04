Celine Dion brings ‘Courage Tour’ to Memphis in 2020

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Let the rain come down and wash away my tears – global icon Celine Dion is bringing her "Courage Tour" to the FedExForum.
It’s her first U.S. tour in more than 10 years.
The "Courage Tour" will stop in Memphis on February 9, 2020.
Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
An exclusive FedExForum presale is available from Wednesday, April 10 through April 11.
To purchase tickets, visit FedExForum’s website.
If you miss the chance to see Celine Dion in Memphis, your heart will go on and you can still catch one of her other tour dates. For more information, visit her official website at this link.
