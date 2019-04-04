Cooper-Young Garden Walk to feature more than 60 diverse gardens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Cooper-Young neighborhood is preparing to celebrate the return of spring next month.
The fourth annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is May 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Garden Walk celebrates urban gardening. This year’s theme is “Edibles, Herbs, Native Plants and Flowers.”
Participants have the opportunity to learn about fermentation, cooking with edible flowers, growing mushrooms or micro greens, porch and garden trends, composting and more.
You can also check out roaming free range chickens, beehives and composting in action and speak with Master Gardeners, the Herb Society and other gardening educators and enthusiasts.
The Garden Walk features more than 60 gardens including urban home gardens, business green spaces, an elementary school garden and a local community garden.
For more information, visit cooperyounggardenwalk.org.
