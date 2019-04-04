Family wants answers after brother dies in police custody

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Tom Wynn can’t fathom what could have happened to his brother, Mark, who died in police custody Saturday.
"We're all just trying to process this and figure out what could have happened. What went on," said Tom.
Southaven Police found him on I-55 stopped halfway on the median and in the road.
Tom said his brother was a contractor, living in Michigan.
Mark was finishing up a job and planned to drive to Texas to visit his 87-year-old mother, who he hadn't seen in two years.
"That's all I knew. He didn't tell me exactly when he was leaving," said Tom.
Southaven Police said when they saw Mark's van in the road they stopped for a wellness check. They thought he might have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Officers said he refused to get out of the vehicle. There was a struggle and Mark became unresponsive.
He later died at Baptist Desoto’s Emergency room.
Tom says his brother needed a full shoulder replacement and he couldn't put his arm behind his back.
"If someone tried to manhandle him in the course of trying to get him out of his van, or something, he probably would have been in severe agony," said Tom.
He said if that happened then his brother would likely have screamed in agony.
Tom says Southaven investigators told him Mark's car was out of gas and the battery was dead. Investigators are releasing few details of what happened.
Tom and his family want answers, especially his mother who was expecting a visit from her son. She did not receive a phone call saying he had passed.
"It's very traumatic and tragic for her because everyday she keeps asking me, 'Well do you have any information?' I just have to say, 'no Mom,'" said Tom.
Tom said an autopsy was performed, but it could take a year to get the results since the state medical examiner’s office is so backlogged.
The Internal Affairs Bureau of the Southaven Police Department is investigating the death of Mark Wynn.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.