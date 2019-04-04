Man arrested for sexual assault in Kroger parking lot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman says she was groped in the parking lot of a Mid-South Kroger.
Police responded to the parking lot in Lakeland where a woman said a man she didn’t know grabbed her in a sexual manner. The victim told police the man motioned her toward him, then touched her and grabbed her between her legs.
Officers say the woman ran away and called police. They later identified Mugurel Caldararu as the suspect and arrested him for sexual battery.
