MLK Commemoration events moved indoors due to rain

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The City of Memphis paused on a rainy Thursday to mark the 51st anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.
All of the events for Thursday’s commemoration were moved inside because of the rain.
Events went on all day, and children visitors to the museum created miniature signs for peace and justice with messages that have important meaning in their lives.
Visitors have also been asked to share their story about their visit to the museum and what Dr. King's legacy means to them.
The recorded answers from visitors will be used on social media to promote the Civil Rights Museum's bid to win the 2019 National Medal from the Institute for Museum and Library Service. The museum is a finalist for that award.
WMC5 spoke to the first person who told their story Thursday afternoon about what comes to mind about Dr. King's teachings.
“Equality and equity... and we still have a ways to come although we've made some progress we've got a ways to go,” said Memphian Thurston Smith.
“Well we want them to tell us their story,” said Terry Freeman, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “What do they remember of the Civil Rights Movement, if they were alive? Or what impact has the movement of the mid-century had on what they do now?”
Reverend Jessie Jackson was one of several speakers at the commemoration Thursday afternoon.
At 6:01, the time Dr. King was assassinated, there will be a moment of silence and a new wreath will be placed on the balcony outside the museum where Dr. King was shot.
Coming up at 6 p.m., WMC5’s Chris Luther will have more about what the keynote speakers are saying about this day and where the country is now, 51 years after Dr. King passed.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.