2nd man arrested for Poplar Avenue shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a second man after a bystander was shot on Poplar Avenue last week.
Officers said a woman was shot while someone in another vehicle fired shots while driving down Poplar.
A UPS truck and a black sedan were also hit by gunfire, but no one in those vehicles was injured.
Brian Joiner, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, tampering or fabricating evidence, and theft.
Officers searched the home of Joiner's mother and found a backpack with a stolen gun inside connecting him to the crime.
Marvin Lewis, 22, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Court records show Lewis was out on bond for another shooting in 2017.
