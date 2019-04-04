Paper-based testing to return temporarily for 2019-2020 school year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is bringing back paper-based testing for students in the 2019-2020 school year.
The governor’s office made the announcement Thursday, calling it a temporary reinstatement of paper-based assessments in coordination with the Tennessee General Assembly.
“We must ensure the utmost quality in our annual assessment,” said Lee. “Commissioner Schwinn and her team at the Department of Education are doing outstanding work to get testing on the right track, and we thank the General Assembly for their thoughtful approach on this matter.”
Testing for the 2018-2019 school year begins Monday. The online version will be delivered as scheduled. It’s the last year of TN Ready testing with the current vendor.
Last year, technical issues derailed online testing for multiple districts across the state, leaving some students in tears. Lawmakers called for the resignation of then-Tennessee Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen.
This week, Dale Lynch, executive director of Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, said it was up to Lee’s administration and McQueen’s successor, Penny Schwinn, to fix years of state testing failures.
“There has been a lot of trust that’s been lost because of the state assessment failures over the last three years,” said Lynch.
He says districts have no desire to go back to full paper and pencil testing, despite calls for it from some lawmakers, but Schwinn says they won’t rush an online test.
Lee’s office says the temporary reinstatement of paper-based testing next year allows a new vendor to establish an accountable, long-term solution for TN Ready testing.
