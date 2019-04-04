Police arrest man accused of stealing from Whitehaven Elementary, Footlocker

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man now faces theft charges after police say he stole from an elementary school and retail store within the same day.
On March 26, around 6:35 a.m., Whitehaven Elementary School’s Before Care Coordinator reported that the school had been burglarized.
A man was seen on camera, breaking into Whitehaven Elementary. He allegedly stole $30,000 worth of school equipment.
At approximately 9 p.m., the manager of Footlocker said he saw a man walk into the store and grab a stack of t-shirts before running out.
Derrick Fifer was later identified as the suspect.
He was caught on surveillance video, walking into the Footlocker and shoplifting over $1,400 worth of clothing.
The stolen property was returned to the school and Fifer was arrested.
