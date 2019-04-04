Redbirds set to defend championship as new PCL season opens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The weather’s nice, the flowers are blooming, and baseball season is here--and the Memphis Redbirds are almost ready to return to AutoZone Park.
The Birds open the 2019 season Thursday night against the Omaha Stormchasers, and this squad looks a little different than the one that won the Triple A National Championship a year ago.
New manager this year is former Germantown High star Ben Johnson who takes over for Stubby Clapp, now the first base coach in St. Louis.
While mainstays are back, there’s also newcomers like first baseman John Nogowski, who wants to taste a championship winning season.
“A lot of these guys were a part of it,” Nagowski said. “Hearing the stories about winning and stuff makes you want to win just that much more, and keep the winning culture.”
“We have a young team, and I was here all of last year," infielder Max Schrock said. "So I know a little bit of what to expect, and then Ben came in. He’s been great with the guys so far, running good practices, and we’re just happy to have him.”
First pitch for the Redbirds-Omaha Storm Chasers is 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
