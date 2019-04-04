State rests in Myneishia Johnson murder trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Attorneys for murder suspect Kwasi Corbin are expected to call witnesses Friday in the murder trial of Myneishia Johnson.
Currently, the state is wrapping up the final witnesses in their case.
Thursday, the jury heard Myneishia Johnson died from a single gunshot wound to the lower back.
Morning testimony came from a Memphis Police crime scene investigator.
The now sergeant was tasked in May 2016 with documenting both scenes the night the teen mother died.
Crime scene photos depicted the chaotic scenes starting at the 240/55 split, where the police pursuit ended.
At the crime scene in downtown Memphis, at Second Street and Peabody Place, investigators found two casings.
"Two is a cartridge casing or a casing, a 308 Hornet cartridge casing 23," said Sgt. John Stone, crime scene investigator.
He confirmed it was the same caliber and the same manufacturer he found in the rifle at the split.
Johnson’s mother left the courtroom before her daughter’s autopsy photos were shown to the jury.
The autopsy revealed the fatal shot came from a single gunshot wound to the lower back, that entered through the left side of her body.
Medical Examiner Dr. Paul Benson said confirmed it was what you would expect to see with someone who was shot with a high power rifle.
It’s the same kind of weapon police say Corbin tossed from his car during the high speed chase.
The state will now rest with the defense presenting its proof in the case Friday morning.
Corbin faces a life behind bars for the murder.
