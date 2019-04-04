Students say George Washington mascot symbolizes white supremacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC/WMC) - Members of the student government at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. voted to drop the “Colonials” nickname and George Washington as the school’s mascot.
The vote came nearly one year after a petition to make the change garnered 500 signatures.
The issue was initially raised after some students said “George The Colonial” represented white supremacy.
The school administration has yet to respond to the vote and no changes have been made.
