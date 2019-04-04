TN Department of Health investigating Mid-South OBGYN

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating a Mid-South OBGYN after he was indicted on 12 counts of sexual battery in Mississippi.
Doctor Gregory Norwood is accused of sexually assaulting women, some during routine exams.
"That could poison someone's capacity to interact with medical professionals for... maybe forever," said Deborah Clubb, Memphis Area Women's Council.
Deborah Clubb is referring to the allegations made against Norwood.
The Mid-South OBGYN is indicted on 12 counts of sexual battery involving 12 different women.
"We want women to always be ready to take good care of their reproductive health. For that to be corrupted in that way is really awful," said Clubb.
Clubb is the Memphis Area Women's Council executive director.
She's an advocate for survivors of violence and assault. Clubb says this type of trauma is hard to overcome.
"It is a form of post traumatic stress because it can be re-triggered," said Clubb.
WMC Action News 5 uncovered Dr. Norwood is still licensed in the state of Tennessee, even though his license in Mississippi was suspended amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.
A spokesperson with Tennesse's Department of Health released a statement saying in part, "As part of our processing procedures, information regarding this kind of update to a practitioner’s profile would be sent to our office of investigations. All complaints and investigations involving medical professionals are confidential."
Norwood's license in Tennessee expires in October.
As for Clubb, she says supporting survivors in this and any case of sexual assault is crucial.
"It's dreadful and it's a horrible crime and I hope that those who were hurt and traumatized are getting all the help they need," said Clubb.
We reached out to Dr. Norwood’s attorney Thursday.
He said his client maintains his innocence and plead not guilty.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.