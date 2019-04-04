Tracking another round of rain and thunderstorms

THIS WEEK: A few showers will likely develop after midnight with more rain moving in through the day tomorrow. Rainfall will increase during the afternoon and into the evening with a few thunderstorms possible. No widespread severe weather is expected but rainfall could be heavy at times. Rain will gradually end from west to east late Thursday night with rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch. Friday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.