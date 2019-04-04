Tracking another round of rain and thunderstorms

A weak cold front will move through the area late tomorrow with rain and thunderstorm developing in advance of it.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 54
THURSDAY: Rain & Thunder WIND: SE 10-15 HIGH: 65
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: SE 5-10 LOW: 57
THIS WEEK: A few showers will likely develop after midnight with more rain moving in through the day tomorrow. Rainfall will increase during the afternoon and into the evening with a few thunderstorms possible. No widespread severe weather is expected but rainfall could be heavy at times. Rain will gradually end from west to east late Thursday night with rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch. Friday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain developing late in the evening and overnight. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms and highs again in the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders