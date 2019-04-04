Tracking Rain Today But Dry Friday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A cold front will move across the Mid-South this afternoon and as expected we will continue to see rain and a few storms possible through late afternoon. The widespread rain should began to taper off around 7 with a few isolated showers after 7 pm. Rain totals will range from one half to one inch. Breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
THIS AFTERNOON: Rain & Thunder WIND: SE 10-20 HIGH: 65
TONIGHT: Rain tapering off. Patchy fog late. WIND: SE 5-10 LOW: 57
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. WIND: NW 5 HIGH 71.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. WIND: N 5 LOW 55.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain developing late in the evening and overnight. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms and highs again in the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.