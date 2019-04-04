Vols’ Jordan Bone enters name in NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Junior Guard Jordan Bone said he’s exploring his options for the NBA Draft.
Bone averaged 13.5 points and an SEC-leading 5.8 Assists per game in 2018-19.
He can go through the NBA Draft process with or without an agent and withdraw before May 29 to retain his final year of eligibility at Tennessee.
A new rule this year also allows players to remain in the draft but return to school if they are not selected.
The draft is June 20.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.