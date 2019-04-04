West Memphis leads state in robberies, report says

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Planning a trip to West Memphis? Better hide your wallet and other valuables.
The city has more robberies than any other in the state of Arkansas, according to a new report.
Your Local Security analyzed the FBI’s annual crime data for robbery rates to discover which city in each state experienced the most robberies.
West Memphis came in 19th place with 40.99 robberies per 10,000 people.
There are even more robberies just across the Mississippi River, according to the study, with Memphis ranking 9th with 52.96 robberies per 10,000.
Both cities, however, are well below Baltimore, MD which had more robberies per capita at 95.87 per 10,000 people.
The FBI defines robbery as “taking or attempting to take anything of value from the care, custody, or control of a person or persons by force or threat of force or violence and/or putting the victim in fear.”
The FBI reports 37.2% of robberies during 2017 took place on a street or highway.
