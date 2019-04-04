Wet day ahead!

Rain and storms will slowly move in this morning and linger through late afternoon. The heaviest and most widespread rain will occur between noon and 6 PM. Rain totals will range from one half to one inch. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain ends by sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight. Winds: Southwest/northwest 5-15 mph. Low 55.
FRIDAY: Clouds may linger much of the day with highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday looks mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A strong storm system will bring another round of showers and storms on Sunday. A few storms may be severe. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Showers may linger into early Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry with highs around 70 and lows in the 50s.
