51 years after assassination, Memphis remembers MLK

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - April 4, 2019, marks 51 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis.
To honor Dr. King, the city is hosting a number of activities.
Starting at 10 a.m. at the National Civil Rights Museum, there will be hands-on activities for kids and families.
From 12-4, the "Share Your Story" guest video engagement and the broadcast of Dr. King's speeches in the courtyard.
Starting at 4 p.m. is the 6:01 commemoration marking that will last until 6:15.
6:01 p.m. is the time Dr. King was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in 1968.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Omid Safi. Dr. King's colleagues Rev. James Lawson and Rev. Jesse Jackson will also participate.
The events are free and open to the public.
Last year, the National Civil Rights Museum and University of Memphis authored a study looking at poverty in Memphis as part of the MLK50 campaign.
A year later, one of the lead authors said things are getting better.
Memphis is no longer number one in poverty among cities with 1 million people or more.
Elenda Delavega with the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change said the city has moved to number 2 as nationwide poverty rates are dropping.
In Memphis, it's dropped from 19.4% to 17.1%.
But Delavega said there continues to be a large gap between the number of white people living in poverty (8.4%) and the number of African-Americans (24%).
