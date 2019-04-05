Apartment complex barricade ends; 1 man in custody

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County deputies say a barricade situation at an apartment complex near Winchester and Hacks Cross Road has ended.
Deputies evacuated several apartments at the Preserve at Southwind Apartments.
Investigators believe the situation started with a burglary and the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment, which contained multiple firearms.
Officials say the male suspect surrendered peacefully, and no one was injured.
Students who arrived home on buses were dropped off at the clubhouse while the barricade was ongoing.
