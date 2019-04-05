Boil-water notice issued for Batesville after E. coli found in Panola County water samples

BATESVILLE, MS (WMC) - The City of Batesville issued a Boil-Water Alert Friday after water samples from the supply in Panola County tested positive for E. coli and Total Coliform bacteria.
Batesville residents who receive their drinking water from the supply in Panola County are strongly encouraged to boil water vigorously for one minute before consumption. The boil precaution should last for at least two days or until water system officials are notified the alert is lifted.
Consuming water with the presence of E. coli and fecal coliforms can result in diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. Infants, young children and people with severely-compromised immune systems can face a special health risk.
While the boil notice is in effect, do not drink tap water or from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system. Do not use ice unless it was made from boiled water; freezing won’t necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days. Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water and brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water. You may cook with tap water if the food is boiled for at least a minute. You may wash your hands and bathe as usual.
When the boil notice is lifted, flush your faucets for 10 minutes to bring fresh system water to your plumbing, check your water filters, run your dishwasher a cycle or two and hold off drinking water from the hot water heater until the tank has had several exchanges.
You should toss any drinks, ice or food made during the boil-water notice and rewash any food or drink items with the “cleared” system water.
