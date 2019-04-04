CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bull charges through Brandon neighborhood

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A bull charged his way through a Castlewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, startling residents.
A woman by the name of Pam Usry caught the encounter on camera as it appeared the bull was running towards her.
Pam and her husband JJ were working outside one of their properties Wednesday afternoon when the bull came running from a backyard.
Pam said the bull stared them down, then began running towards them. The couple jumped into the back of their pick up truck.
“I was preparing for impact and I think my squeal made him turn away” Pam stated. She said the bull jumped a fence near by and was on the run.
Rankin County Sheriff’s Office responded and took care of the situation.
