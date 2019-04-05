Cellphone video shows aftermath of attack on Marshall County prison guard

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Disturbing cellphone video from inside the Marshall County Correctional Facility shows a beaten and bloody prison guard and a fire raging out of control.
The images match details of an incident Wednesday night that ended with a prison guard being airlifted to a Memphis hospital with a head injury and inmates on lockdown.
WMC Action News 5 investigators spent hours Friday asking prison officials to respond to the videos sent to us by multiple sources. We have yet to hear back, but the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and a Mississippi legislator were so concerned by what they saw on the videos, they are now calling for an investigation.
It’s chaos caught on camera. The video shows a prison guard on the floor bleeding from a head injury as inmates jeer, holding cellphones and making references to Marshall County.
staff inside the facility eventually get the guard medical care, but moments later a fire breaks out.
The prison has capacity for a little more than 1,000 inmates, according to an online profile, with multiple levels of security. The facility is run by Management and Training Corporation of Utah for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
We reached out to both MTC and MDOC about the videos numerous times Friday by phone and email but our inquiries were not returned or answered.
The guard has since been released from the hospital. His name has not been released.
Cellphones are considered illegal contraband in Mississippi prisons. The videos show at least three phones in use as the guard waits for help and the fire rages on.
We spoke with State Rep. Bill Kinkade, R-District 52, who is chairman of the House Corrections Committee. He called the video very disturbing and promised an investigation.
