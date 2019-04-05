CVS installs time delay drug safes at all TN pharmacies

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - CVS has installed time delay safes in all of its Tennessee stores.
The safes were put in to help prevent pharmacy robberies and keep opioids off the streets, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.
All 169 CVS Pharmacy locations in Tennessee were fitted for the new safes after testing went well.
The company said there was a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies in Indianapolis after the time delay safes were installed in 2015.
The stores will all display signs notifying the public of the safes.
