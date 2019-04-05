A foggy night & more rain and storms this weekend

Rain has moved out of the area for the evening, but a wet ground and light wind will allow the formation of fog overnight. Use caution if driving late night or early morning before sunrise.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 55
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NW 5 HIGH: 71
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 54
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms developing during the evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders