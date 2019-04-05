5 Great Things: Redbirds win first game of the season, Memphis Zoo donates toys to MPD for kids

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Another spring day, another week of Great Things happening in the Mid-South. Here are 5.
Oxford High School senior Khyan Freelon was recently named a National Medalist, one of the most prestigious art awards in the country. He was nominated for a charcoal drawing of his 90-year-old great-grandfather, Leroy Daniels.
Memphis Grizzlies Point Guard Mike Conley was named a finalist for not one, but two of the Association’s top awards -- the NBA Sportsmanship Award and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year honor.
DeSoto County high school basketball standouts D.J. Jeffries, of Olive Branch High School, and Calvin Temple, of Center Hill High School, teamed up to raise money for a neighborhood basketball court in Olive Branch.
The Memphis Zoo donated 300 stuffed animals to Memphis Police to be given to children who may need some uplifting or children at crime scenes who may need a little comforting.
The Memphis Redbirds threw out the first pitch of their new season at AutoZone Park and opened with a win under new skipper Ben Johnson against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.