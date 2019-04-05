5 Great Things: Redbirds win first game of the season, Memphis Zoo donates toys to MPD for kids

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Kym Clark | April 5, 2019 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 3:20 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Another spring day, another week of Great Things happening in the Mid-South. Here are 5.

Oxford High senior receives national recognition for artwork

Oxford High School senior Khyan Freelon was recently named a National Medalist, one of the most prestigious art awards in the country. He was nominated for a charcoal drawing of his 90-year-old great-grandfather, Leroy Daniels.

Conley nominated for sportsmanship, teammate awards

Memphis Grizzlies Point Guard Mike Conley was named a finalist for not one, but two of the Association’s top awards -- the NBA Sportsmanship Award and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year honor.

DeSoto County basketball standouts want to build neighborhood court

DeSoto County high school basketball standouts D.J. Jeffries, of Olive Branch High School, and Calvin Temple, of Center Hill High School, teamed up to raise money for a neighborhood basketball court in Olive Branch.

Memphis Zoo donates toys to MPD officers to comfort children at crime scenes

The Memphis Zoo donated 300 stuffed animals to Memphis Police to be given to children who may need some uplifting or children at crime scenes who may need a little comforting.

Memphis Redbirds win first game of new season

The Memphis Redbirds threw out the first pitch of their new season at AutoZone Park and opened with a win under new skipper Ben Johnson against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

