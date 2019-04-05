Grizzlies ink Zeller, waive Hannahs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies continue to cycle players in and out of Memphis for a look at the future.
The team signed center Tyler Zeller to a contract for the rest of the season, and in turned waived guard Dusty Hannahs.
Hannahs made appearances in two games this season after getting a long-awaited callup from the Memphis Hustle.
The Arkansas alum thanked the team and made it clear he wants to be back in the league.
Zeller is a seven-year NBA vet that's been around the league since being a first-round pick out of North Carolina.
The seven-footer has played in Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Atlanta, but has played in just two games this season.
A strong showing in the remaining games for Memphis could go a long way toward finding a spot for 2019-20 for the big man.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.