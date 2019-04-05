Helena West-Helena mayor disbands city court

Helena West-Helena mayor disbands city court
By Courtney McSlarrow | April 5, 2019 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 3:49 PM

HELENA WEST-HELENA, AR (WMC) - Helena West-Helena Mayor Kevin Smith disbanded the city court on Friday, according to the city attorney.

The city court handles misdemeanors and small claims.

A reason for the disbandment has not been given at this time.

The city attorney said at least five positions are affected: a clerk, a bailiff, and three deputy clerks.

Helena West-Helena City Council will discuss the disbandment Monday in a specially called meeting at noon.

This is an ongoing story; stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.