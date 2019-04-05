Helena West-Helena mayor disbands city court

HELENA WEST-HELENA, AR (WMC) - Helena West-Helena Mayor Kevin Smith disbanded the city court on Friday, according to the city attorney.
The city court handles misdemeanors and small claims.
A reason for the disbandment has not been given at this time.
The city attorney said at least five positions are affected: a clerk, a bailiff, and three deputy clerks.
Helena West-Helena City Council will discuss the disbandment Monday in a specially called meeting at noon.
This is an ongoing story; stay tuned for more updates.
