Large tree falls outside Midtown building

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Heavy rain and wind caused a tree to come crashing down in front of a building on Madison Avenue and East Parkway Thursday.
A resident said he was asleep inside at the time and was very lucky because most of the tree landed in the yard.
"We heard a loud crash and I couldn't help but think, 'man it must have been someone running into a brick wall,' like we see all the time in Midtown. We walk outside and this is what we got," said James Boyd, resident.
We’re told the tree only caused minor damage to the edge of the roof.
