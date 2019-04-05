MemFix road closures continue this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Another round of MemFix 4 closures are coming this weekend.
TDOT crews will close lanes on I-240 at Poplar Avenue and two of the exit ramps.
Two ramps will remain open: Poplar Ave westbound to I-240 east, and Poplar Avenue eastbound to enter I-240 west.
Drivers will not be able to exit the interstate to access Poplar Avenue. You can use Walnut Grove Road as an alternate.
The $54 million project is expected to be completed in June.
At the end of April, TDOT crews will once again close I-240 in both directions between the flyover and Mt. Moriah Road.
