Memphis Redbirds win first game of new season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The champs are back at the Park for baseball!
The Memphis Redbirds threw out the first pitch of their new season Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
As part of the festivities, the Birds raised the flag of not one, but two titles won last season – the Pacific Coast League Championship plus the AAA National Crown.
The Redbirds opened the season with a win under new skipper Ben Johnson against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Redbirds win 9-2, and the same teams play Friday and the first pitch is at 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
