Mid-South students have rollicking good time at Bill Pickett Rodeo

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Four-thousand children from across the Mid-South got to go to the rodeo on Friday, but it wasn’t just any rodeo.
For 35 years the Bill Pickett Rodeo has been inspiring future African American cowboys and cowgirls.
The saying goes, “this isn't your first rodeo.” But for some at the Bill Pickett Rodeo at the Agricenter on Friday, it really was their first.
“Maybe see some good tricks, horses jumping all over the place, just a good time,” said attendee Demisha Johnson.
It was the first time for a lot of the 4,000 kids who were at Friday's rodeo. Classes from across the Mid-South took a field trip to the show, and even whole schools were in the stands.
“I was just off today so I said I wanted to go to the rodeo with them,” said chaperone Paige Hannah.
This is not Hannah’s first rodeo. When she was in elementary school, she attended the very same Bill Pickett Rodeo.
“I thought it was amazing,” Hannah said. “I thought it was amazing.”
Now as she watches her son experience it all for the first time, she hopes it strikes him like it did her.
“I think it plays a big role in their life, like it did mine,” Hannah said.
For 35 years the goal of the Bill Pickett Rodeo has been to encourage African American cowgirls and cowboys.
“They get to see their history,” Hannah said.
The rodeo aims to inspire young African Americans by sharing some history of the importance of African American cowboys during the western expansion and by maybe sparking a new interest in a child’s mind.
“The kids may want to grow up and do rodeos or something like that,” Johnson said. “It may be interesting to them.”
Another rodeo will take place Saturday at the Agricenter Showplace Arena for the general public.
For more information, visit their website.
