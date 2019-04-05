$40 million approved for Tennessee school safety

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Millions of dollars will soon be set aside for security in Tennessee schools, putting hundreds of school resource officers in districts that can’t afford them.
However, there's another bill making its way thought the legislature that wouldn't cost the state much money at all. A bill allowing teachers to carry guns is now picking up steam in the state legislature.
The development comes as Governor Bill Lee's School Security Initiative is heading to his desk.
Educators said for either ideas to work, the devil is in the details.
“I think safety and security is very important,” said Bo Griffin, Director of Schools in Millington.
Griffin says school resource officers patrol their middle and high schools, but due to lack of funding, the district’s two elementary schools don't have them.
“We want to make sure we're being proactive and not reactive unfortunately there has been shootings at elementary schools,” Griffin said.
School shootings such as Sandy Hook have put school security in the spotlight.
Thursday, the Tennessee Legislature approved $40 million for the school safety grant fund.
This has been a staple in Governor Bill Lee's agenda, but school districts will need to contribute a 25 percent match in funds.
“My problem and issue is I'm very thankful for Governor Lee has started is a good start, but it's kind of hard to fund a position that you don't have money for in the first place,” Griffin said.
Griffin says coming up with the matching funds would be difficult. Some legislators say arming teachers could be a better option.
“Would you be willing to take up arms in the classroom?” WMC5 asked Tikeila Rucker, president of the United Education Association in Shelby County.
“Absolutely not, I would not be willing to do that,” Rucker said.
Rucker is licensed to carry, and she says she's concerned about the bill that an education subcommittee passed Wednesday that would put guns in classrooms.
“Accidents could occur, students could get a hold of a gun, situations could occur between colleagues,” Rucker said.
Shelby County's interim Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray tweeted Thursday afternoon that he supports additional funding from the state to strengthen school safety, but he opposes guns in the classroom.
WMC5 also reached out to Collierville School District, who released a statement that it reads in part.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.