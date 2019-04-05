Morning fog then mostly cloudy

Some patchy fog this morning with a cloudy sky and temperatures starting in the low to mid 50s. Fog will be dense in spots.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild by afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind Northwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain ends by sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight. Winds: Southwest/northwest 5-15 mph. Low 55.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some showers possible in the late afternoon, especially in north MS. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy. Showers possible and maybe a storm or two. Lows in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: A strong storm system will bring another round of showers and storms during the day. A few storms may be severe. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms will end Sunday night with lows in the low 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Showers may linger into early Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.