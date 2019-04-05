New shooting range set to open near Sardis

PANOLA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A state of the art shooting facility is set to open in North Mississippi.
“I’m very excited to get this place open, its been a long time coming," said Scottie Jones, Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
The McIvor Shooting Facility has been in the works for over six years.
The 300-acre facility sits in the remote Charles Ray Nix Wildlife Management Area. It features a shotgun sporting clay course, 300-yard rifle range, pistol ranges, archery and more.
“This facility is going to be the top one in the state. And one of the top in the Southeast. If you’re a shooting sports enthusiast, this is the place you want to come," said Jones.
Everywhere you look you’ll see the Winchester Ammo logo. That’s because this $4 million facility was made possible thanks to a public-private partnership with Winchester who matched $1.4 million in public grant money to help fund the construction.
“The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks could not do a facility of this caliber without help from private entities," said Jones.
The McIvor Shooting Facility is expected to bring in large youth tournaments and attract people from all over the Southeast.
“It’s going to be a big venue for North Mississippi. The business it will bring to the community of Sardis and Panola County is going to be huge for this community," said Jones.
Safety is the top priority.
“We man our ranges where there’s a range officer at each range, supervising to make sure the public is having an enjoyable and safe range to participate in," said Jones.
The facility will open to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. and will only charge a $15 range fee for use plus 30 cents per target if using the shotgun targets.
