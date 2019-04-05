Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack attacked outside LA coffee shop

STUDIO CITY, CA (KCAL/CNN) - The son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne was one of two people attacked outside a coffee shop in Studio City, CA, on Thursday.
Police took a man into custody just moments after witnesses said he randomly attacked two people at Bluestone Lane coffee shop along Ventura Boulevard.
Jack Osborne was one of the victims.
An employee said Osbourne was with a woman outside when the man walked up out of nowhere punched Osbourne in the face and stomped on the woman.
The man then took off. Police caught him several blocks away.
Officers said he tried to assault them with a screwdriver.
The employees at Bluestone Lane said the man appears to be homeless and has been frequently seen in the neighborhood.
TMZ reported that Osbourne was not seriously hurt.
