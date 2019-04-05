Planning out your weekend: Timing for rain and storms

If you have big plans for the weekend, here’s a breakdown of when rain could disrupt your activities. Friday night and much of Saturday looks dry. A few different rounds of showers and storms will roll through starting Saturday evening, mainly after 6 PM.
A warm front will move north through the area between 6 PM and midnight with developing showers or storms along it. They will start in North Mississippi then move north into West Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas. They will start as early as 6 PM in Oxford and Clarksdale, then move north through the evening. It will be isolated to scattered activity, so some areas will get wet more than others. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind or small hail, but the overall threat is on the low side at this time.
If you are heading to the Memphis Relay For Life event at the Liberty Bowl, the rain may hold off until the end of the event, but bring rain gear just in case.
There is a slight risk for severe storms Sunday over the entire area. Showers and storms will be off and on during the day but the highest chance for storms will be between noon and 8 PM. The main threats are still gusty wind or small hail. There could be some rotation in the storms too. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, the overall threat is low.
If the severe threat increases, we’ll let you know. Follow Meteorologist Nick Gunter and Meteorologist Sagay Galindo for updates throughout the weekend.
