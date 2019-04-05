Planning out your weekend: Timing for rain and storms

A warm front will move north through the area between 6 PM and midnight with developing showers or storms along it. They will start in North Mississippi then move north into West Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas. They will start as early as 6 PM in Oxford and Clarksdale, then move north through the evening. It will be isolated to scattered activity, so some areas will get wet more than others. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind or small hail, but the overall threat is on the low side at this time.