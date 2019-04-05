2 shot at Collierville apartment complex

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Two people were shot at a Collierville apartment complex Thursday night.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 at the Meridian Park Apartments on Houston Levee Road.
Police said a man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Another woman was taken into custody. It's not clear what charges she may face.
Witnesses said they heard up to 10 gunshots.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation.
