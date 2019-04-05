Suspect accused of killing Myneishia Johnson takes the stand

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man charged in the shooting death of a teen mother admitted on the stand that he opened fire on a crowd in Downtown Memphis, but his intent was not to kill Myneishia Johnson.
Kwasi Corbin took the stand Friday in his own defense.
Two points the defense made to the jury Friday were that the bullet that killed Johnson ricocheted off the sidewalk before it hit her, and that Corbin only fired his weapon out of fear.
In his own words, Corbin described what happened the morning of May 22, 2016.
“The traffic was bumper to bumper it was like really tight downtown. and I was almost running out of gas and I called a friend to come assist me,” Corbin said. “And while I was hanging up the phone I seen some men who I had some incidents with.”
Corbin told the jury one of those men shot him in the face in 2014.
He told the jury the shooting caused him to carry a gun with him, living in fear of retaliation for snitching.
On May 22, 2016, Corbin testified he saw his alleged shooter walking in the group with Myneishia Johnson.
“When I looked up they was already, their attention was already on me,” Corbin said. “And they was just staring at me as they were walking across the street. By the time they made it to the sidewalk, Albert pulled out a gun, when he pulled out his gun.”
Corbin’s testimony was used by the defense to establish a motive of self-defense. He told the jury that the two shots he fired were meant to scare the group.
He said he did not have any intent to kill Myneishia Johnson.
Multiple witnesses for the state testified no one in Johnson’s group was armed the night she died. Witnesses said the group had just left Beale Street, and the group was checked for weapons by security before being allowed onto the street.
Corbin explained to the jury why he fled the scene.
“I didn’t know I shot anybody, I knew nobody I was shot, I was running because I fired a gun in city limits,” Corbin said.
Throughout the nearly 90 minutes of testimony, Corbin never expressed any remorse toward Johnson or her family.
The defense rested Friday afternoon. The jury will be charged Friday night, and closing statements will start Saturday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.