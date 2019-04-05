Tracking weekend rain and storms

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and few storms are possible later in the afternoon tomorrow with the highest probability to see storms south of Interstate 40. Highs tomorrow will warm into the middle 70s. Saturday night we will keep with cloudy conditions and a breezy south wind. Showers will continue to be possible with a storm or two. Lows will fall into the 60s tomorrow night. Sunday we are looking at a strong system will bring more showers and storms to the Mid-South during the day. We could see a few severe storms on Sunday with gusty winds, hail and rain as the primary threat. The tornado threat is not zero but not the highest threat at this time. Showers and storms look to end late Sunday into early Monday morning. Lows will fall into the 60s as we move into Monday morning.