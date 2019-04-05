Tracking weekend rain and storms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A low-pressure system will work its way through the Mid-South this weekend, bringing with it the chance for rain and storms.
After a foggy start to the day, we are looking at mainly cloudy skies through the afternoon with northwest winds around 5 mph and afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows tonight in the middle 50s with north winds around 5 mph. Enjoy today, as rain chances will build as we transition into the weekend as our next low pressure system moves into the region.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 71.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Winds: North 5 mph. Low: 54.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and few storms are possible later in the afternoon tomorrow with the highest probability to see storms south of Interstate 40. Highs tomorrow will warm into the middle 70s. Saturday night we will keep with cloudy conditions and a breezy south wind. Showers will continue to be possible with a storm or two. Lows will fall into the 60s tomorrow night. Sunday we are looking at a strong system will bring more showers and storms to the Mid-South during the day. We could see a few severe storms on Sunday with gusty winds, hail and rain as the primary threat. The tornado threat is not zero but not the highest threat at this time. Showers and storms look to end late Sunday into early Monday morning. Lows will fall into the 60s as we move into Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Showers will taper off by Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. We look to stay dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. We also will stay dry on Thursday with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Overall a seasonal week ahead after the stormy weekend we are tracking for this upcoming weekend.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.