An Unsettled Pattern Tonight Through Early Next Week

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will start with mostly cloudy and a chance for rain early in the day. Highs will warm into the lower 70s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday a drier pattern will ensue as we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies along with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday we will see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs climbing near 80 degrees and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday into Friday we are tracking our next cold front that will bring rain and a few storms to the Mid-South. Highs will remain in the lower 70s to end the week with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.