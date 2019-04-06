An Unsettled Pattern Tonight Through Early Next Week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A low-pressure system will work its way through the Mid-South, bringing with it the chance of rain and storms through Monday.
This evening we will see showers and storms roll into the region. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side this evening and into the early morning hours Sunday. Primary threats look to be damaging wind and hail tonight. Lows will hover into the upper 60s tonight with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 64.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we are looking a cloudy conditions with periods of rain and some storms especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could reach severe limits across the Mid-South. Primary threats will be gusty winds and hail. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph. We will see showers linger overnight and into the start of the day on Monday. Lows will dip into the lower 60s with cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will start with mostly cloudy and a chance for rain early in the day. Highs will warm into the lower 70s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday a drier pattern will ensue as we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies along with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday we will see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs climbing near 80 degrees and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday into Friday we are tracking our next cold front that will bring rain and a few storms to the Mid-South. Highs will remain in the lower 70s to end the week with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.