Closing arguments begin in Myneishia Johnson murder trial

Kwasi Corbin took the stand on Friday (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 6, 2019 at 9:01 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:34 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the Myneishia Johnson murder trial on Saturday.

On Friday, Kwasi Corbin, who is charged in the shooting death of the teen mother, admitted on the stand that he opened fire on a crowd in Downtown Memphis, but his intent was not to kill Myneishia Johnson.

The defense rested Friday afternoon. The jury will be charged Friday night, and closing statements will start Saturday at 9 a.m.

