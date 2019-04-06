Closing arguments begin in Myneishia Johnson murder trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the Myneishia Johnson murder trial on Saturday.
On Friday, Kwasi Corbin, who is charged in the shooting death of the teen mother, admitted on the stand that he opened fire on a crowd in Downtown Memphis, but his intent was not to kill Myneishia Johnson.
The defense rested Friday afternoon. The jury will be charged Friday night, and closing statements will start Saturday at 9 a.m.
