Herenton kicks off mayoral campaign

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton kicked off his mayoral campaign Saturday.
He was met with a packed house of supporters at his campaign headquarters on South Third Street.
Herenton was the city's first elected African American mayor and held the seat for 17 years.
He told the crowd he's assembling a large coalition of support and promised he would be back in office after October's municipal election.
"As I travel across this city, I can feel, I can sense the desire of many citizens for me to return to the office of mayor and that's going to happen," said Herenton.
Herenton joins incumbent mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer and small business owner Lemichael Wilson in the mayor's race.
At the event, Herenton secured the endorsement of the Memphis Police Association.
