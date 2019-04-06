Memphis landmark Ashlar Hall opens for theater production

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Ashlar Hall, one of the most famous and sometimes infamous buildings in Memphis, is open to the public again.
A millionaire built Ashlar Hall 123 years ago, and an alien prince from the planet Zambodia turned it into one of Memphis' most notorious night clubs.
Now, after a decade of neglect and with a new owner, Ashlar Hall is back.
"I keep saying it's like spring has sprung inside Ashlar Hall,” said Julia Hinson.
When Hinson's new theater group “Lost In Found” needed a venue for their first production “Rights of Spring,” Ashlar Hall was the perfect spot.
"Part of it is the idea of the rebirth of this castle this beautiful building back into the community,” Hinson said.
The historic mansion built in 1896 by the wealthy Snowden family housed Grisanti's restaurant in the 1960's and Prince Mongo's Castle nightclub in the 90's.
Closed as a nuisance in 2000, Ashlar Hall was all but abandoned.
"To see it be a restaurant and then to see it be a nightclub and then to see a crumble and then to see it be renovated it's really exciting they're restoring a part of Memphis history,” said visitor Barbara Wells.
Juan Montoya bought Ashlar Hall in 2017. Renovations are underway, and Hinson's immersive theater experience is a chance for history buffs to tour the home.
"This is the opportunity I never expected, I'm inside Ashlar Hall and it's gorgeous,” said visitor Kenneth Vilag.
"What an asset to Memphis too," said visitor Linda Vilag.
“Rites of Spring” features music, magical creatures, and a night of enchantment, providing a new look at an old, much loved Memphis home.
"It's gorgeous,” Hinson said. “It's full of nooks and crannies that crown molding... it's enchanted me the house itself."
“Rites of Spring” is a three-hour event and sold out Friday night. More shows are happening this weekend and the next. For tickets and more info, click this link.
