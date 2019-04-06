Memphis pastor killed in ‘domestic situation’

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor was allegedly killed during an apparent domestic dispute Thursday night in Collierville.
Video sent to WMC Action News Five shows the scene at the Meridian Park Apartments in Collierville.
Witnesses say they heard 10 shots around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night.
A domestic situation, according to Collierville police, who say one man died and a woman was injured.
Collierville police would not identify the victims.
Multiple sources tell us that the Executive Pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Brodes Perry, is the man who was killed in the shooting and his wife was injured.
The suspect is Latoshia Daniels from Little Rock, Arkansas.
She is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and assault on a police officer.
It is not clear what her relationship is to the Perry's.
Pastor Perry's LinkedIn page shows he was Pastor of Assimilation at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock.
Latoshia Daniels is a clinical social worker at Root Behavioral Health in Little Rock. I called the facility and was told they had “no comment."
Pastor Perry was involved in several ministries at Mississippi Boulevard, including couples ministry, live group ministry, singles ministry, and young adults ministry.
A statement from Mississippi Boulevard Church was released Thursday, which read:
"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share with you the sudden passing of our Executive Pastor, Brodes Perry. Please keep his wife and family lifted in prayer during this difficult time. Also, please keep the entire Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (DOC) membership in prayer. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of our church family during this difficult and sensitive time.
Pastor Perry was a phenomenal man, dedicated to the Kingdom of God. His service and heart will truly be missed by all."
Collierville police say investigators are still interviewing witnesses.
