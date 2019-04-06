Memphis Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a new baby giraffe Saturday morning.
The Zoo’s 8-year-old giraffe Wendy gave birth at 9:30 a.m. It’s her second birth.
The baby was up and on its feet about 25 minutes after.
It was one of the quickest instances of a baby giraffe getting on its feet for the first time in recent history at Memphis Zoo.
Wendy gave birth on exhibit for the public to see, even though she had access to the barn.
The gender of the baby is not known at this time and has not been named.
Zoo staff are expected to perform a neonatal exam Sunday to assess the baby’s overall health, weight and determine its gender.
The baby is currently inside the barn with mom Wendy where they will remain for the next couple of days to bond and so Zoo staff can monitor them both closely.
If all goes well, the baby should be on exhibit sometime next week.
Updates will be shared on Memphis Zoo’s social media channels.
